YouTube To Remove Animal Cruelty Videos

YouTube vows to remove thousands of animal cruelty videos

YouTube has been accused by animal welfare charity Lady Freethinker of carrying a horrifying nu ber of videos that depict animals being treated cruelly, and the media giant has vowed to investigate the claim and remove any distressing videos if necessary. The charity conducted a three-month investigation and discovered some 2,053 videos of animals being mistreated.

“YouTube must do a better job at monitoring and removing all videos that violate its terms and standards, alerting local law enforcement to illegal content, and holding channels accountable for their actions with suspensions and terminations,” said Nina Jackel, founder and president of Lady Freethinker.

A spokeswoman for YouTube said: “YouTube’s community guidelines prohibit any violent or gory content intended to shock or disgust viewers, including the unnecessary infliction of harm on animals. We routinely remove videos and comments flagged by our community that violate those policies, and in many cases we terminate the accounts of users who violate our guidelines.”

