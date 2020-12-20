THE President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, asks the public to exercise “maximum caution” this Christmas, not to take unnecessary risks in family celebrations or with people close to them, stressing that “it is better to leave the chair empty for a year than to leave it empty forever”.

-- Advertisement --



Ximo Puig also expressed his affection for the 2,700 Valencian families who this year and next will have that empty chair on the table, that of “the loved one who has lost his life in the pandemic”.

“I know that in these days that are approaching, so familiar and endearing, nothing will be the same for you, but you have to know that you are not alone, that all of Valencian society is with you in this great pain that losing someone means. Your absence will be your presence, now and always, from the memory”, said the President.

“It is precisely the victims and their families who give us the measure of the pain that the pandemic is causing, and also warn us of the dangers that it still brings”, he added.

He alluded to the more than 1,100 people who have been hospitalised in the Valencia Region for coronavirus and the more than 200 who have been admitted to the ICUs suffering from this disease, figures which, as he argued, should serve as a reminder as Christmas approaches.

“The virus is killing. The virus is causing serious health problems. The virus is rebounding in a worrying way in the last few days”, and “to forget this would be an unforgivable mistake”, said the President.

“Let’s have a plan. Let’s be responsible. In the Valencian Community, we already have everything ready to receive and administer up to 600,000 vaccines as soon as they reach us. May that horizon of hope give us strength. Merry Christmas”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ximo Puig asks the public to exercise “maximum caution” this Christmas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.