Wayne Rooney backs NSPCC Childline’s Christmas Day Campaign

FORMER England footballer Wayne Rooney, via the Wayne Rooney Foundation, backs the NSPCC Childline’s Christmas Day Campaign.

This Christmas, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), is expecting thousands of children to turn to Childline and Wayne Rooney, who is currently interim-manager at Derby County, is sponsoring Childline to run on Christmas Day across the UK.

The announcement made by the ex-Manchester United legend on Sunday, December 20, asks those who would “like to help answer a child’s call for help, please donate.”

The NSPCC said that during the Spring lockdown, 50 children a day turned to Childline after suffering abuse and neglect, and they are sadly expecting that thousands more children will suffer over the Christmas holidays, meaning that Childline may be the only place they can turn.

In response to the Wayne Rooney Foundation’s tweet, the NSPCC responded by saying: “Hey Wayne, thank you so much from everyone at NSPCC and Childline for your incredible ongoing support over the years, and for helping us continue to be here for children on Christmas day. We’re proud to have you as our Ambassador for Childhood.”

