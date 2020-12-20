Watford appoint ANOTHER manager following sacking of Vladimir Ivic

WATFORD FC appoint ANOTHER manager following the sacking of Vladimir Ivic, making it five Hornets’ managers in just over a year.

Less than 24 hours after the release of Ivic, reportedly for issues with captain Troy Deeney, Watford FC confirmed the appointment of Xisco Muñoz as Head Coach.

The 40-year-old Spaniard – with an attacking philosophy to his coaching – was most recently manager at Dinamo Tbilisi, where he guided the club to a second successive Georgian league title in 2020.

Muñoz, who also boasts coaching experience at Spanish clubs Gimnàstic and Pobla Mafumet, was part of the Valencia squad that achieved a remarkable UEFA Cup and La Liga double in 2003/04, as well as winning the UEFA Super Cup the following season.

The former winger’s playing days also included spells with Recreativo, Tenerife, Real Betis, Levante, Dinamo Tbilisi and Gimnàstic, and he represented the Spanish national team at Under-21 level.

Muñoz will be joined at Watford by Roberto Cuesta (Assistant Coach) and Jorge Abella (Strength & Conditioning Coach), while Antonello Brambilla – who was already at the club – will move into the role of first-team Goalkeeping Coach.

The incident with Troy Deeney has been smoothed over by Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury in a tweet: “Nobody at the club is in any doubt over Troy Deeney’s high level of professionalism in his work. “Troy is quick to hold his hands up when his conduct has fallen short of the required standard but we are satisfied that was not the case.

“There will be no hangover from this. We must move on and Troy, as club captain, will play a major role in achieving our aims this season.”

The sacking of Ivic led to Gary Lineker joking: “Watford sack managers more often than we change tiers.”

Watford sack managers more often than we change tiers. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 19, 2020

And another user adding the witty observation: “Approximately 1 in 4 men over the age of 45 will have been a Watford manager at some time in their life.”

Approximately 1 in 4 men over the age of 45 will have been a Watford manager at some time in their life — Craig Wright (@craig_wrighty) December 19, 2020

