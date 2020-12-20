Victoria Beckham Forced To Change Her Diet

VICTORIA Beckham has been forced to change her strict diet amid health fears

Former Posh Spice Victoria Beckham maintains her lean figure by dining on mostly fish and vegetables, but has been warned that she must alter her strict diet as her blood shows dangerously high levels of poisonous methylmercury.

A source told The Sun: “Victoria had off the scale levels of mercury. So doctors gave her a liver flush to help rid the body of toxins.

“She feels brilliant and is as lean and fit as ever.”

The fashionista is well known for sharing her often whacky beauty tips and secrets to youthful-looking skin. She once told fans that the best way to start the day is by sipping on apple cider vinegar, and recently said that she eats up to four avocados every day to keep her skin glowing.

