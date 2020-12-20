The UK has said that the EU must make a ‘substantial shift’ to save Brexit trade talks.

The European Union must make a “substantial shift” to save the post-Brexit trade talks or Britain will leave on WTO terms, the UK has said. Britain has warned that the negotiations will fail unless the EU shows “flexibility” as the remaining days of talks within the Brexit transition period expire on 31 December.

-- Advertisement --



The two sides have been continuing dialogue in Brussels over the weekend, however, UK sources have said a No Deal is looking increasingly likely. Sunday evening was given as the deadline by the European Parliament for an agreement to be reached so it could be ratified just in time by the UK and EU. It is still possible that leaders in the bloc could provisionally sign off on a deal and leave ratification until 2021.

Meanwhile, those on the British side expect negotiations to continue a few days longer in the week leading up to Christmas. A UK Government source said: “We need to get any deal right and based on terms which respect what the British people voted for. Unfortunately, the EU are still struggling to get the flexibility needed from member states and are continuing to make demands that are incompatible with our independence.”

He added: “We cannot accept a deal that doesn’t leave us in control of our own laws or waters. We’re continuing to try every possible path to an agreement, but without a substantial shift from the commission we will be leaving on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms on December 31.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Threatens to LEAVE Talks Unless The EU Make’s a “substantial shift“. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.