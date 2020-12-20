Tesco Fined £500k After Boy Electrocuted in Berkshire Store

TESCO has been ordered to pay a £500 thousand fine after a 10-year old boy was electrocuted by an exposed wire while taking an ice lolly from a freezer.

In 2017, the boy was reaching to grab an ice lolly from the freezer of Tesco’s branch in Warfield, Berkshire when he was electrocuted by an exposed wire. The supermarket’s staff didn’t turn off the unit for a day after the incident, and the loose rail was known to leave wiring exposed and was frequently patched up by glue and tape.

-- Advertisement --



Tesco pleaded guilty to two health and safety charges at Reading Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay a total fine of £536,000.

A spokesperson for the supermarket giant said: “This incident at our store in Bracknell in July 2017 should not have happened – as we acknowledged in court, on this occasion we did not meet our high standards when it comes to health and safety.