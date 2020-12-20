Teen Daughter of Putin-linked Millionaire Dies After 15 Storey Fall

THE teen daughter of a Russian millionaire with links to President Putin has died after falling from her family’s 15th storey Moscow apartment.

The body of Valeria Shpilenko, 19, was found at the foot of the posh apartment block in Moscow on Thursday. Her father Andrey Shpilenko, 45, was once an MP and high-flying official in United Russia, the political party formed by Putin. Reports say he had heard her daughter cry out and ran to her bedroom to find the window open.

“I see how some media outlets are trying to misinterpret information, present it as something distorted and hint at a criminal nature.” said the bereaved dad. The tragedy on Thursday night was “due to an accident”, he said, adding this was the finding of a law enforcement investigation.

He did not give any specific details about what happened. Moscow police sources stated that a preliminary examination found “no traces of a struggle” and no suicide note was found according to the Sun. Friends of the Russian teen also said she showed no signs of being suicidal. Her father has asked the media not “discredit my daughter” by speculating over her death. Earlier he has posted on social media: ”My angel, my beloved daughter, rest with God.You will live in my heart forever.”

He and his wife Alyona were described as “deeply shocked”. Valeria studied International Journalism in Moscow, and was a keen photographer. Her younger brother, Ilya, is just 13years old. Her father was earlier vice-rector of the Moscow State University of Technology and Management, one of Russia’s top business schools.

