Taking a toll on AP-7 motorway

TOLLS on the AP-7 toll road connecting Alicante with Torrevieja and Cartagena rose by 6.4 per cent last year.

According to figures filed with the Registro Mercantil, equivalent to the UK’s Company House, motorway concessionary Ausur had a turnover of €13.7 million, thanks to increased traffic and a hike in tolls.

Despite the 2019 increase, Ausur was still in the red owing to heavy interest on its considerable debt. Company sources have also admitted that they expect worse figures for 2020, owing to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 epidemic.

