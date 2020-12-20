Sydney tighten Covid restrictions following recent outbreak

SYNDEY has had to tighten its Covid restrictions following a recent outbreak in the Northern Beaches district which saw more than thirty local infections, leading to a five-day lockdown on Saturday, December 19.

The Australian authorities this Sunday, December 20, increased the restriction measures to the residents of the city of Sydney, who will not be able to travel to the neighbouring state of Victoria, given the increase in cases of covid-19.

The Government of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney, announced in a statement the limitation of private meetings to 10 people and banned most concerts and dance halls until next Wednesday, among other restrictions.

Since then Sydney residents have rushed to leave the city ahead of Christmas for the neighbouring state of Victoria, leading to Victoria closing its borders to residents of Greater Sydney and the NSW Central Coast from midnight, with people facing a 14-day quarantine.

People who have been in the Northern Beaches area will be barred from the state entirely.

The Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian, announced the restrictions via Twitter:

“The following restrictions will tonight be introduced for the greater Sydney region and the Central Coast, Illawarra-Shoalhaven, and Nepean Blue Mountains:

Household gatherings will be limited to 10 visitors (until 11:59pm Wednesday 23 December).

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor settings including hospitality venues and places of worship.

A cap of 300 people will apply for hospitality venues and places of worship.

Singing and chanting at indoor venues will not be allowed.

Dancefloors will not be permitted, except for weddings, when a maximum of 20 from the bridal party will be permitted.”