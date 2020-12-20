SUPERMARKETS urge Brits not to panic buy as hoards of shoppers swamp stores

Supermarkets are urging shoppers throughout the UK to just ‘shop as normal’ rather than rushing out to stockpile essential products ahead of the lockdown. Panicked Brits have been swamping stores after Boris Johnson announced that London and the South East would be thrust into tough Tier 4 lockdown.

Millions of people are now forced to change their Christmas plans at the last minute and are facing a mad dash to the shops to stock up for the festive period, and a lot of stores, such as Sainsbury’s, have announced longer opening hours to accommodate them.

A source for Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, told The Telegraph: “We will not run out of food. There is no reason to panic buy.

“There are the same number of shoppers out there as there were before any new announcement and we have enough stock to supply them all, even if more now come into our stores because online delivery slots are full.”

The British Retail Consortium added: “We don’t expect this announcement to have any significant impact on the food supply chain, which is robust and has coped very well throughout the pandemic.

“People should shop as normal, and be considerate of retail colleagues and fellow shoppers to keep everyone safe.”

