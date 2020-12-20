Study Shows Covid Antibodies Last 6 Months

SPANISH study shows Covid antibodies last at least 6 months after infection

A new study conducted by IrsiCaixa indicates that patients who have recovered from coronavirus may generate neutralising antibodies, and thus remain immune from contracting Covid-19, for a minimum of six months. An investigation of 210 people found that this was the case for both patients who had to be hospitalised as well as those who were asymptomatic.

“We have seen that the vast majority of these antibodies block the S protein of the virus and this is what gives them the neutralizing capacity”, explained Julià Blanco, principal investigator at IrsiCaixa. “This information is very valuable. Knowing how the immune system is activated is making the process of developing a new vaccine much easier for us,” she added.

“Until now, the scientific community has not been able to clarify what is the minimum level of antibodies capable of protecting us from reinfection. The results of this study, however, allow us to be optimistic and think that immunity, whether in response to SARS-CoV-2 or provided by a vaccine, could be protective and long-term,” explained Benjamin Trinité, a researcher associated with IrsiCaixa.

