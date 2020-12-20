Spectacular fire in the Rincón de Loix area of Benidorm

BENIDORM fire brigade battled a spectacular fire in the Rincón de Loix area which was blazing at a house around 1.30 pm on Sunday, December 20.

The fire broke out inside a house situated in the Rincón de Loix area, more specifically in the Avenida Juan Fuster Zaragoza in the municipality of Benidorm, that had to be tackled by three firefighting units.

Benidorm Local Police facilitated the journey to the site of the emergency for the Fire Brigade’s heavy vehicles, with the primary aim of reaching the incident as quickly as possible to start the rescue/ extinguishing work.

On arrival at the site, the fire brigade was able to confirm that the fire was in an advanced state and was beginning to affect most of the premises of the house.

Immediately and simultaneously, the Benidorm Brigade firefighters began an attack with a water installation inside the house, as well as positioning the automatic staircase vehicle, to control the fire outbreak through the main facade of the high rise building.

An SVB ambulance, working in coordination with the Fire Brigade, units of the Benidorm Local Police, as well as the National Police, was deployed as a preventive measure to take inhabitants of the damaged house to a local health centre.

It is unknown at this time whether anyone was injured during the blaze, however, it was not necessary to evacuate the whole building.

