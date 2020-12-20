SPANISH migrants demonstrate in Valencia for ‘justice, not charity’

Around four hundred people converged in the centre of Spain’s Valencia on Saturday, December 19 on the International Day of Migrants and marched to the Government buildings in the Plaza del Temple.

Demonstrators, who all wore masks and maintained social distances, asked the Government of Spain to close the Internment Centre for Foreigners (CIE), and to act against racial raids, racial profiling and human rights violations.

Words of remembrance were dedicated to the 480 people this year who have “died at sea trying to reach Spain and all the other people we do not know about, but have had the same fate.”

