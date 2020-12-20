SPAIN is also considering banning flights from the UK, after it was announced on Sunday, December 20, that Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands had suspended connections with the United Kingdom.

-- Advertisement --



As reported earlier, Netherland’s Ministry of Health confirmed that a study carried showed that a variant of COVID-19 could already be in the country and because the new strain described by the United Kingdom is said to be easier to spread than other similar coronaviruses, the Dutch Government decided to suspend flights, followed by Belgium and Italy.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez asked the President of the European Commission, Úrsula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to give “a coordinated community response” to prevent flights from the United Kingdom.

The Government informed the press that the objective of this measure “is to protect the rights of community residents through coordination, avoiding unilateralism”, stating that they hoped that there will be a “rapid response from the European institutions”.

It warned that “if there were not, they would act in defense of the interests and rights of Spanish residents.”

#covid tras el anuncio de algunos países de suspensión de vuelos con 🇬🇧, 🇪🇸 ha pedido a la UE una respuesta 🇪🇺coordinada ante esta nueva situación.El objetivo es proteger los derechos de los ciudadanos comunitarios, pero desde la coordinación@MAECgob @HablamosdEuropa — Arancha González (@AranchaGlezLaya) December 20, 2020

In addition to Spain, France and Germany are also considering making a decision in this regard.

Faced with scientific evidence that the new strain accelerates the transmission of the virus by up to 70 per cent, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced on Saturday, December 19, to change plans for this Christmas, with much of the UK being confined.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain also considering banning flights from the UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.