SANTA POLA’S Museo del Mar presented a YouTube video focusing on the Neanderthals who once inhabited the Mediterranean coast.

The video is the result of research by a team of archaeologists and academics led by Daniel Belmonte.

-- Advertisement --



The programme features objects found in Santa Pola excavations that include a spearhead, scrapers and saw-toothed tools.

The video also demonstrates how Santa Pola offered its earliest inhabitants an ideal habitat with a coastline, sierra and marsh that provided them with substantial resources for survival.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Santa Pola’s earliest inhabitants.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.