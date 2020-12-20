The President OF The Junta De Andalucia has said there is no change in control measures today.

Juanma Moreno commented on La Sexta tv a short time ago that “Andalucia is the region with the lowest incidents of COVID-19 in the Penninsula” for this reason if no other in the short term there is no need to change the measures.

-- Advertisement --



“On Christmas day as planned, we will analyze the situation then make decisions”. We must be able to monitor and change control measures constantly to keep citizens safe is the message.

The Alarming rise in figures in the Uk is very worrying, with countries banning entry from those UK citizens who do not present 72-hour negative test results as this article is being written.

Everyone must be vigilant and respect the restrictions to the letter to be able to continue to “stay safe”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “the president says no changes just yet ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.