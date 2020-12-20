Portugal registers more than 3,000 new infections and 71 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



The Portuguese Ministry of Health has reported 3,334 new confirmed cases and 71 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours which has now accumulated 374,121 positives cases and 6,134 deaths from COVID-19 since the epidemic arrived in the country back in March.

Around 2,419 patients are said to have recovered in the last day, meaning that a total of 297,233 have recovered from the virus, however, there are reportedly around 3,027 people currently hospitalised due to covid-19, of which 483 have been admitted to intensive care units.

The North region continues to be the most affected, with 1,505 new cases and 25 deaths, with Lisbon and Valle del Tejo having reported 979 infections and 22 deaths.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal registers more than 3,000 new infections”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.