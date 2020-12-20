Police Will Strictly Enforce Tier 4 and Even Stop People Getting on Trains Says Matt Hancock

Police Will Strictly Enforce Tier 4 and Even Stop People Getting on Trains if They Need to Says Health Secretary Matt Hancock.



Matt Hancock has said police officers have the power to stop people boarding trains or driving their cars out of Tier 4 areas following new Covid legislation and will not hesitate to use them.

The Health Secretary was questioned by reporters if the police would stop people getting on trains or climbing into their cars to drive to the Midlands. He replied: ‘Of course, it is the police’s responsibility to police the law, and the law came into force in the early hours this morning.’ Hancock went on to say that he hoped instead people in tier four would instead ‘consent’ to the new rules, as he added: ‘The best gift you could give someone this Christmas is to stay home and not transmit the virus.’

He went on: ‘If you are home in a tier four area, you should then stay at home unless you have an exemption.’ The minister also referred to the chaotic scenes witnessed last night at London St Pancras station as passengers made a last-minute dash for the trains before the lockdown came in to force.

London and southeast England have been placed in the new Tier 4 of the Covid-19 alert system, which has varying curbs, from Tier 1 (lowest) to Tier 4 (toughest; equivalent to a full lockdown). People are prohibited from travelling to and out of a Tier 4 zone.

