Police Bust Stag Party of 55 People in Seville Brothel

SEVILLE’S Policia Locale have busted a 55 person stag party in a well-known brothel as part of a crackdown on parties breaching Covid restrictions.

According to the Emergencias Sevilla social media page, police dismantled the illegal celebrations at a well-known brothel in the Calogne industrial estate in the city’s northeast.

The famous venue, which operates as a discotheque and nightclub, reportedly advertises itself to clients as a place where they can find “real nights of passion”.

Police busted the illegal stag party at 2:30 AM on Sunday morning, 20th of December, and issued warnings to all 55 revelers for Covid restriction breaches. Currently, Seville residents are subjected to 10 PM curfews, the same as all Andalusians.

On the same night, police busted a party of 14 people in the city’s Nervion district, situated close to Seville’s historical centre. A bar on Calle Cristobel de la Sud was operating after hours, behind closed doors, for private patrons.

Both raids are the most recent in a series of actions taken by Sevillian authorities against businesses in breach of Covid restrictions, as the city experiences a decrease in coronavirus cases due to its strict lockdown measures.

