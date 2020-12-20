Orihuela palm forest produces olive oil

ORIHUELA town hall has launched oil produced from the olive trees that grow in the town’s palm forest.

“This extra virgin olive oil has come from more than a hundred of the 229 trees now planted in El Palmeral,” said Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

By producing the oil, Aparicio explained that the town hall was publicising the palm forest – an officially-protected Asset of Cultural Importance (BIC) – and at the same time drawing attention to its produce, alongside the dates for which it is famous.

The oil was an exclusive variety, Aparicio said, who thanked the municipal biologist Gonzalo Escudero, as well as the staff from the Horticultural Employment Workshop and the Los Ministros olive processing plant, for their input.

The councillor disclosed that the oil had not been created for sale, but was produced to promote Orihuela’s Palmeral forest.

Nor will the oil be wasted as a “large quantity” is to be donated to associations in the town’s marginalised San Anton neighbourhood and the Caritas charity.

