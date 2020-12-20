WITH Christmas coming and Covid-19 preventing us from being with friends and relatives, new options are available so we can at least see them and talk over our computers and other devices without needing to handle the phone all the time.

-- Advertisement --



Seeing that Zoom has been the second most downloaded App of 2020, many companies have decided to add videocalls to their functions to improve their services and attract more users.

The WhatsApp desktop App for computers is one such option, with new voice and video calls available in its Beta version similar to those already used on the Smartphone App.

According to WABetaInfo, the function is already available to some users and will be with others very soon.

When connected to WhatsApp Web (on a computer) if you receive a call or videocall, a window will open where it can be accepted or rejected.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Alexa now has a new function to allow hands-free calls and videocalls for up to seven people at a time.

Using devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show or Fire TV Cube, simply create a group, give it a name on the Alexa App, and the just say “Alexa, call [name of group]” and you will be able to talk to them, and if you have set up the necessary equipment, see them too.

Other videochat options for Christmas greetings are, of course, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Skype.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New videochat options just in time for Christmas greetings”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.