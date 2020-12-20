Nationwide Demonstrations Against Celaa Law

NATIONWIDE demonstrations have been held against the controversial Celaa Law

Demonstrators took to the streets all around Spain on Sunday, December 20 to protest the controversial Celaa law, which aims to make significant changes to the education law in Spain. This was the last opportunity for people to share their views, as the law is expected to be passed by the Senate on December 23.

“The most bloody thing about this law contrary to the freedom of education is that the Executive has approved it in the middle of the pandemic, without the consensus of the people”, said Antonio Amate, the coordinator of Más Plurales, a platform that coordinated the 50 demonstrations taking place throughout Spain.

Caravans of cars decked out in orange lined the streets and played the song ‘Libre’ by Nino Bravo and chanted “Stop the Celaa law.”

