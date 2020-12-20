Mark Wahlberg left F45 gym members less than satisfied

HOLLYWOOD actor and fitness fanatic Mark Wahlberg left members of fitness chain F45, in which he has a stake, less than satisfied after his scheduled appearance.

Members received an invitation to take part in a training session with the Pain & Gain star at the Woolloomooloo F45 gym in New South Wales, Australia, where he had been filming a Ladbrokes commercial before quarantining for two weeks at a luxury property near Byron Bay.

However, the 49-year-old disappointed members, and celebrities such as cricketer David Warner, his wife Candice, model twins Jordan and Zac Stenmark, former athlete Amy Pejkovic, and Bondi glamour couple Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull, by leaving after barely five minutes.

Despite being advertised as a workout session with the well-built star, Wahlberg instead posed for a couple of photos, offered a cheery “enjoy your workout guys” and then made a swift exit.

