Manchester United Thrash Leeds United in the Premier League

Manchester United have thrashed their old foes, Leeds United, by 6-2, in their first top-flight meeting since 2004, lifting the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men up to fifth in the table, five points behind leaders, Liverpool, with 24-year-old Scottish international Scott McTominay becoming the first player to score two goals in the first three minutes of a Premier League match.

In a match with over 40 attempts on goal, Bruno Fernandes put two penalties away, joined on the scoresheet by Victor Lindelof and Daniel James, the score could have been a lot higher.

United have been criticised by fans and pundits all season, for being slow starters in matches, but this game was far from slow starting, with the United manager saying, “We had a plan to get after them and go forward when we got the ball, and Scott gets two goals in the first three minutes which is a great start. We had to earn the right to win it by running just as much or more than them, so that was a challenge against one of the fittest teams in the league”.

