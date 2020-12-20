Man Sues Parents For Destroying Porn Collection

MAN sues parents for destroying his porn collection – and wins!

A Michigan man who filed a lawsuit against his parents for getting rid of his vast collection of porn has won, and is entitled to compensation. David Werking moved in with his parent’s home in Grand Haven, West Michigan, after he got divorced, and brought his adult-themed movies and magazines with him, which he estimated were worth around $29,000 (£21,500). UD district judge Paul Maloney said that David’s parents had no right to destroy his pornography.

“There is no question that they destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”

His parents argued that as their son was staying with them, they were his landlords and as such could do anything they liked with his property; the judge didn’t agree.

“Defendants do not cite to any statute or case law to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike,” the judge said.

