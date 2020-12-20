MAN stabbed to death in Spain’s Madrid

The body of a man was discovered inside the shelter for the number 62 bus on Calle Santa Engracia in the Chamberi district of Madrid in the early hours of Sunday morning, December 20.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services arrived on the scene at around 1:15am but were sadly unable to resuscitate the victim. Local Police said that the man appears to be around 45 years old and was stabbed multiple times in the throat.

National Police have launched a murder investigation.

.@SAMUR_PC confirma el fallecimiento de un varón de unos 45 años con diversas heridas de arma blanca en Santa Engracia, 62. @policia se ha hecho cargo de la investigación. pic.twitter.com/qLjn9qH0DP — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) December 20, 2020



________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Stabbed In Spain’s Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.