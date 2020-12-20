Man Assaulted Shop Assistant Who Told Him To Wear Mask

MAN assaulted a shop assistant in Spain’s Granada who told him to wear a mask in the store

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 10:45pm on Saturday, December 19 for assaulting a shop assistant in a convenience store in Granada when she asked him to put on a mask. The young man punched the worker in the neck and chest before kicking the store window, shattering the glass.

The injured shop assistant called 092 and plainclothes officers immediately arrived at the scene. After chasing the perpetrator for a short distance, police managed to arrest him, but not before he hit police officers several times.

The man was detained “for an alleged crime of assault on a law enforcement officer and for damage to property.” Before being transferred to the police station, he had to be treated at a health centre for cuts to his foot sustained when he broke the window.

