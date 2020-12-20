Madrid Police Seize 59cm Machete During Street Brawl

MADRID’S Policia Municipal seized a horrific 59cm machete while breaking up a violent street brawl between two gangs in the Carabanchel area of the capital.

Plainclothes officers were patrolling the Calle Laguna area of Carabanchel at around 8:30 PM when they came across a violent altercation between two groups of young men.

Both gangs charged at each other, with one man pulling a grisly 59cm machete from his trousers. Before he could kill or seriously wound a rival with the horror weapon, the officers rushed over and identified themselves as police.

Most of the men fled the scene, but the officers managed to arrest seven of them with the help of reinforcements from Madrid’s Policia Municipal and the Policia Nacional. Investigators suspect that the two groups may have been rival street gangs of Latin American origin, who are known to hold bitter rivalries over territory in Madrid.

Police said that the machete was among the largest weapons ever seized by officers in the Spanish capital, and the men remain in custody.

