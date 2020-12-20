Londoners Risked Arrest If They Left The Capital After Midnight Amid Xmas Exodus

Londoners Risked Arrest Last Night If They Left The Capital After Midnight Amid Xmas Exodus.

Millions of people in the south-east of England and London were plunged into a Tier 4 lockdown last night just days before Christmas. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at London St Pancras as literally thousands scurried into the station to travel home before the deadline. Police officers were present in numbers and could have intervened if commuters tried to leave the capital after the clock struck 12.00- ” It was all very tense and panic set in,” said one worried passenger, “- it was like a war zone.”

Anyone thinking of leaving the area was advised to “unpack their bags” amid fears they could spread the highly contagious new strain of the virus around the country. Government scientific experts are ‘very concerned’ about the rapid spread of the new strain of coronavirus that has been discovered.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country on Saturday, Dec. 19, that people in Tier 4 areas must not stay overnight away from home or travel away from their area. The legislation setting out what the regulations will involve has not yet been published and has not actually been agreed by Parliament.

However, if the law bans people leaving and entering the area, it may be treated in the same way as other Covid-19 breaches.

