LEWIS HAMILTON Wins BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2020, for the second time

Lewis Hamilton, the 35-year-old Formula One World Champion from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, has won the prestigious award of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 – for the second time, after winning it back in 2014 – beating Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, in second place, and jockey Hollie Doyle in third place, the show broadcast live from MediaCityUK, Salford, to a 1,000 strong virtual audience, and millions of BBC viewers.

Hamilton cemented his place in racing history this year, by overtaking Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Grand Prix wins, while also equalling his tally of seven F1 World Championships.

Accepting the trophy, Hamilton told viewers, “I want to say congratulations to all the incredible nominees, and I want to say thank you to everyone that has voted for me. I wasn’t expecting this knowing there’s so many great contenders. I want to say Merry Christmas to everyone, it’s been such an unusual year and I want to mention all the front line workers, and all the children around the world, I want you to try and stay positive through this difficult time, I’m sending you all positivity. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

