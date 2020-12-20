JUNTA De Andalucia Announces Andalucia Has The Lowest Infection Rate In Spain and urges people to keep it that way



In a message on Twitter, today (Sunday), Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, said that it is “the community with the lowest incidence of Covid-19 in the Peninsula”, with just five days to go until Christmas, congratulating the public, and urging everybody “To prevent the trend from changing”, adding that the people of Andalucia are “Doing things well in a very complex situation”.

His tweet was accompanied by a map showing the relative positives and recovered cases in each province, with today recording 27 more deaths, 1006 positive cases registered, and 205,346 who have recovered, with Moreno adding, “Keeping contagions limited would be a good way to start the new year”.

