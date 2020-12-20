John Gilligan Released On Bail For Christmas

INFAMOUS Irish criminal John Gilligan has been released on bail by Spanish authorities less than 2 months after being arrested at his Costa Blanca villa.

The notorious Dubliner was released for Christmas following a successful application from his defense lawyer and was released from Spanish custody last Monday. As conditions of his release, he must surrender his passport, remain in Spain, and sign into a court every two weeks.

He was previously expected to spend the holidays in Alicante’s notorious Fontcalent prison.

Gilligan was arrested on October 20th at his home in the Costa Blanca town of Torrevieja, as part of a Spanish investigation into drug smuggling. Officers found 4 kilos of cannabis and 15,000 ‘zimmo’ sleeping pills, as well as a rare Colt Python revolver.

Spanish police announced that it was the same model used to assassinate Irish investigative journalist Veronica Guerin in 1996, a brutal murder that has long been linked to Gilligan’s gang although he has never been convicted of involvement.

However, Gardai said it was unlikely that it was the same gun used in the driveby Dublin killing that shocked Ireland. John Gilligan led one of Dublin’s most powerful drug gangs until Irish police launched a crackdown following Guerin’s murder.

In 2013 he was released from an Irish prison after serving 17 years for trafficking cannabis resin, one of the longest drug-related sentences in Irish legal history. The following year he survived an assassination attempt in West Dublin, which led him to flee Ireland for Spain.

