ITALY has new strain of COVID

Italy has confirmed a case of COVID that is the same as the new strain found in the UK, and it was detected in a person that had in the last few days returned from the UK.

The traveller and his partner were in the Uk just days before and had flown back to Fiumicino airport (Rome) earlier this week.

The Italian health ministry has confirmed they are both in isolation.

Italy is in lockdown for Christmas as their figures once again rise to unacceptably high levels and control of the pandemic becomes more difficult.

This is the worst news they could receive as a country trying to rebuild, after such a high first wave death toll.

