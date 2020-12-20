Italy Bans Flights From UK

ITALY bans flights from the UK as fears over the new Covid strain grow

Italy has become the third country to ban flights coming from the UK, as the Netherlands and Belgium announced they were closing the border to Brits on Sunday, December 20. Germany is also now considering banning all passenger flights from the UK after the worrying detection of a new, more infectious variant of Covid.

“As a government, we have a duty to protect Italians, so for this reason, after a warning the British government, we are about to sign the order to suspend flights with Great Britain,” said Italian foreign minister Luigi di Maio.

Just hours before this announcement, the Dutch government released a statement with a similar message:

“Pending further information, and an explanation of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, the public health institute recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom should be limited as much as possible, by limiting or controlling passenger movement.’

It continued: “The cabinet is closely monitoring the developments of the Covid-19 virus abroad and is investigating the possibilities for additional measures for other modes of transport.”

