Home Office Admits ‘Losing’ 37,000 Migrants Who Skipped Bail And Fled Detention Centres And Have No Idea Where That Are!

THE Home Office has admitted it has lost track of 37,000 migrants in Britain who they think may have skipped bail or fled detention centres, it has been reported. Official figures released the from the Home Office show they cannot trace thousands of people who have either skipped their immigration bail conditions or fled from detention centres. The data, recently released, came under the Freedom of Information laws- campaigners have called it a “shocking failure”.

Chairman of Migration Watch UK, Alp Mehmet, said: “This is a shocking failure. It is ridiculous to intercept those crossing the Channel illegally or after they emerge from the back of lorries, only to turn them loose to disappear into the undergrowth of the shadow economy. It simply makes it easy for potential absconders. This gap in immigration control can easily be plugged with more effective enforcement and better use of detention. If only the political will were there to do it.”

The National Audit Office said that Home Office officials admit that they have no specific evidence to show the “compliant environment” policy – the successor to the “hostile environment” that led to the Windrush scandal – encourages voluntary departures or fosters compliance with visa and passport conditions.

In a report, auditors also pointed out that the Home Office has not updated its estimate of the size of the illegal population for 15 years, and that nearly two-thirds of immigration enforcement detainees are released from detention without removal.

It comes weeks after the equalities watchdog, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, announced it would launch legal action to review whether the department had complied with equality law when implementing the “hostile environment”. Responding to the report, Meg Hillier MP, chair of the public accounts committee, said the department seems to have little information on which to base its policies.

