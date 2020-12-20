Health Secretary Matt Hancock: ‘The Government did not want to cancel Christmas but it is our duty to act”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that ‘The Government did not want to cancel Christmas but it is our duty to act.”

Matt Hancock said today, Dec. 20, that the ‘New coronavirus strain was out of control – we acted quickly and decisively.’ Mr Hancock said of the new covid mutation: “It is going to be very difficult to keep it under control until the vaccines are rolled out.” He continued that it was “totally irresponsible behaviour” to travel after the new restrictions were announced and that the new strain was out of control and they had to get it under control.

The UK’s Health Secretary said: “I understand how people are feeling. I had to call my um last night and say ‘We are not going to be able to see each other over Christmas’.” He also said that the commitment on Christmas was made without knowing there would be a new coronavirus strain. ” Everyone in the toughest Tier 4 should act as if they have the virus,” he added.

 


