Health Secretary Matt Hancock: ‘The Government did not want to cancel Christmas but it is our duty to act”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that ‘The Government did not want to cancel Christmas but it is our duty to act.”

Matt Hancock said today, Dec. 20, that the ‘New coronavirus strain was out of control – we acted quickly and decisively.’ Mr Hancock said of the new covid mutation: “It is going to be very difficult to keep it under control until the vaccines are rolled out.” He continued that it was “totally irresponsible behaviour” to travel after the new restrictions were announced and that the new strain was out of control and they had to get it under control.