GORDON Ramsay has been criticised on social media over the prices being charged for meals at his new Savoy Grill, in London, where a Full English Grill will set you back £19.

In true Ramsey fashion, the 54-year-old chef hit back, “If you’re worried about the price, you can’t f***ing afford it. I stand by it. I swear by it. And it is one meal that I would ever eat as a last supper. It has to be a full English breakfast with extra baked beans, and you know what? If you’re worried about the price, you can’t f***ing afford it.”

In the online promotion leading up to his opening, back in September, Ramsey’s posted a photo of a breakfast, writing that is was “the most amazing Full English”, adding, “Can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill!”, but now he has faced a barrage of messages in social media saying that a breakfast comprising two slices of bacon, two eggs, one sausage, one slice of tomato, one mushroom, and baked beans in a small gravy boat, was never worth the menu price of £19.

