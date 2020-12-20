Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa

FOLLOWING on from the announcement that Netherlands has banned all passenger flights from the UK, Germany is also considering banning flights from Britain, as well as South Africa.

The decision from the Dutch Government, which was announced on Sunday, December 20 and will see flights from the UK banned until January 1, has led Germany to “seriously” consider suspending flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa after the worrying detection of a reportedly new, more infectious variant of covid-19 in those countries, a government source has told AFP.

Belgium similarly announced a ban on all flights and trains from the UK.

“Restricting air traffic from the United Kingdom and South Africa is a serious option” that the Government is studying, a source close to the Ministry of Health told the French agency.

A health ministry spokesman said the government in Berlin was working at “high pressure” to evaluate the new information and data regarding the new strain and was monitoring developments in Britain very closely.

Germany has registered 173,293 infections and 4,262 deaths in a week, the worst data of the pandemic.

