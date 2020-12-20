FORMER Scientologist Claims Tom Cruise’s Church Doesn’t Believe In Pandemics, after his Covid-19 rant goes viral



Tom Cruise’s rant last week, on the set of his upcoming Mission Impossible movie, went viral, where he raged at crew members for not following the rules of Covid-19 social distancing, with reports of five crew members walking off the set, and now, Leah Remini, a 50-year-old former Scientologist, has come forward claiming that Cruise has a history of violent outbursts.

Remini writes for an anti-Scientology website called ‘The Underground Bunker’, and in it, has written, “No one needs to be ‘addressed’ by Tom about safety codes. What more likely happened was, two crew members who were in the same zone were talking to each other, and Tom saw this as an opportunity to appear as the epitome of strength, of a leader who is taking this pandemic very seriously. This behavior is not normal or appropriate. No one can respond to his outburst without being fired. And again, this is not a pandemic that Tom and Scientology believe in”.

She alleges that “Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday, shows his true personality. He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom”.

