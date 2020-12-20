extramadura tightens measures

The region of Extramadura has tightened measures for Christmas due to the latest statistics released in the region.

Extramadura sits just next to Castille & Leon and looks over the Andalucian and Portuguese border with shared borders to Castille la Mancha.

The president of the Junta de Extramadura Guillermo Fernandez Vara has announced today Sunday, December 20 that stricter measures will be in force to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

These measures now include a lockdown of the region to visitors and to those who live within the region from December 23 to January 6, 2021, inclusive.

The president warned that if cases exceeded 250 per 100,000 inhabitants, he would have to “tighten things”, he has now done that as the figures are sadly 267 cases in 100,000 inhabitants.

Christmas eve and New years eve would see the maximum of ten people for family dinner at homes but only six people maximum at a gathering on those days at a public hotel restaurant etc.

The president went on to blame Black Friday and the 2 day holiday of the constitution for the increased figures.

Extramadura, like most regions, continues to keep a close eye on the COVID -19 statistics.

