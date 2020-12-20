EWAN MACLEOD The Scottish TV Star And Radio DJ Found Dead Aged 48 at his home



Ewan Macleod, the well-known TV star and radio DJ from Scotland, was found dead at his home, in Bearsden, Dunbartonshire, on Thursday, December 17, as reported in The Daily Record.

MacLeod apparently died suddenly, with a police spokesman saying, “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 48-year-old man at a property in Bearsden, around 10.30am, on Thursday. The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious”.

Ewan was famous for presenting STV’s ‘Chart Bite’ music programme in the 1990s, later moving into radio where he helped set up the Beat 106 Radio station, with the assistance of Ally McCoist, the Rangers football legend.

In 2011 Ewan tried to launch The Scottish Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame museum, describing it as his “ultimate rock and roll fantasy”, but even though he involved major stars like Midge Ure, and Annie Lennox, the project never secured the £6 million needed to make it become a reality.

