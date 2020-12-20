EDEN Project closed after being hit by a landslide

The Eden Project in Cornwall has been closed indefinitely as major flooding in the area caused a landslide, and heavy rainfall has led to many people being evacuated from their homes since Friday, December 18. The Eden Project is a major tourist attraction in St Blazey, housing the largest rainforest in captivity. Many visitors reported feeling frustrated and disappointed as they were turned away from the attraction on Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



One man wrote online: “Glad no one was hurt, just have very upset boys who could not see santa today as were turned away at the main gates, esp after a 40 minute drive.”

David Rowe, head of media relations at the Eden Project, told the Mirror: “High volumes of rain water has caused several land slips.

“It is a former quarry, so there have been several landslips on the edge of the site.

“We took the decision to close as a safety decision.

“There has been no injuries to anyone. We will advise when we will reopen.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eden Project Hit By Landslide”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.