DUTCH Government Bans UK Flights From Entering Holland
As of 6am on Sunday, December 20, the Dutch government, announced on its website, that all flights from the UK are banned from entering Holland, until at least January 1, 2021, in a bid to stop the latest outbreak of the new strain of Covid-19 that has been discovered in the UK.
The statement read, “Pending further information, and an explanation of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, the public health institute recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom should be limited as much as possible, by limiting or controlling passenger movements”.
It continued, “In the coming days, it will, in close collaboration with other EU member states, look into the possibilities of further restricting imports of the virus from the United Kingdom”.
Health workers in The Netherlands had apparently already detected a case of the latest coronavirus strain in the country, and were strongly urging Dutch citizens to not travel anywhere abroad unless it was absolutely necessary, saying, “The cabinet is closely monitoring the developments of the Covid-19 virus abroad, and is investigating the possibilities for additional measures for other modes of transport”.
Scientists in the UK have said they do not believe the new strain of the virus can cause more serious illness than the original, but that it is at least 70 percent more easily and quickly transmitted.
