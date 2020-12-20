Dutch Government Bans Air Travel From The UK Over New Virus Strain.

The Dutch government has BANNED all passenger flights entering from the UK after finding a case in the Netherlands of a new coronavirus strain that has been spreading around Britain. The ban, which starts at 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday, Dec. 20, and lasts until at least January 1, came just hours after Britain announced a stay-at-home order for the south of England, including London, to slow the more infectious mutated variant of the disease.

-- Advertisement --



“An infectious mutation of the COVID-19 virus is circulating in the United Kingdom. It is said to spread more easily and faster and is more difficult to detect,” the Dutch Health Ministry said in a statement. The Dutch public health body, the RIVM, said it “recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom be limited as much as possible by limiting and/or controlling passenger movements.” Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Cabinet said that other forms of transport were still under review.

The WHO has revealed it is in close contact with British officials over the new variant. “They’ll continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update the Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications,” the WHO tweeted. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that thr latest scientific data suggests the new coronavirus strain is up to 70% more infectious.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dutch Government Bans Air Travel From The UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.