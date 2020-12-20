Dr Fauci Tells Kids Santa is “Good to Go” Following Vaccination

AMERICA’S top infectious disease specialist has assured kids that Santa is “good to go” with his annual round of present deliveries following a successful vaccination.

“I took care of that for you because I was worried that you’d all be upset”, Dr. Anthony Fauci told kids on CNN’s ABCs of Covid-19 programme, aimed at educating children about the pandemic.

“So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself,” the medical expert said, “I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.”

“He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go.”

Fauci’s seasonal good news comes as the US rolls in emergency authorisation for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Many parents took to social media to commend the doctor for assuaging the fears of kids across the US and the world that the Christmas duties of Santa Claus might be disrupted by the pandemic.

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill and Hillary and a mother-of-three herself, tweeted “Thank you Dr. Fauci for vaccinating Santa!”

