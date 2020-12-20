Dozens of Police ‘Pelted with Missiles’ Breaking up ‘an illegal rave’ an Hour Before Lockdown

Dozens of police were ‘pelted with missiles’ as they tried to break up ‘an illegal rave’ in a posh London suburb just an hour before the capitals lockdown was due to come into force.

THE MET POLICE were reportedly pelted with missiles when they tried to break up an “illegal rave” in a posh suburb of London last night. Dozens of cops were seen in Putney, South-West London, patrol cars lined the streets and there were reports saying several helicopters were spotted flying overhead- dogs had also been brought in to help.

Revellers flouting the new tier 4 restrictions, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, Dec. 19, were said to be gathering at the old M&S store which is situated just off Putney high street. It is thought that the illegal gathering had kicked off approximately an hour before the new restrictions came into force at midnight.

One Twitter user said: “Large crowd throwing objects at police.” ‘Hannah’ wrote: “Omg there are so many police helicopters circling Putney. Apparently, there’s a rave in the closed down M&S on the other side of the high street. No wonder there are so many teens loitering around.”

The Met issued its highest stop and search powers covering Putney in February this year after an illegal rave was held.

