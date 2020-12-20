Declassification hints for Vega Baja land

THE Generalitat’s Director General for Territorial Policies, Rosa Pardo does not rule out declassifying some Vega Baja land.

This would be carried out, Pardo said, to create “compact growth” adjoining towns, while discouraging construction of scattered and isolated urbanisations.

The regional government pointed out that it had this construction strategy in mind when passing the Pativel law protecting virgin coastal land in 2018.

Nevertheless, Generalitat sources explained that it could not respond to demands to reclassify land in cases like the controversial development in Orihuela Costa’s Cala de la Mosca.

Pativel legislation can only be applied to land not previous classified for building, the same sources said.

