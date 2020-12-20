Couple Reorganise Wedding in Just Two hours to Beat Tier 4 Restrictions

A Couple Reorganised Their Wedding in Just Two hours to Beat The Tier 4 Restrictions.
Chloe Collins, 31, and Jamie Collins, 29, were originally due to marry on 6 September but had to reorganise THREE times due to the UK’s changing coronavirus restrictions. Mrs Collins said “our hearts sank” when Boris Johnson announced on Saturday, Dec 19, a new tier-four lockdown across south-east England would start on Sunday.
The couple eventually managed to get married at 22:00 GMT on Saturday at Edgware United Synagogue. “I’ve never in my life felt so much love and felt so grateful,” Mrs Collins, a lettings negotiator, said. Under the new rules, the couple were allowed 15 guests but “over 100 people logged on to Zoom to watch us. We felt the love, and it felt like they were there,” Mrs Collins said.
Under tier-four guidelines, weddings and civil partnerships are only allowed under “exceptional circumstances”, such as if one partner is seriously ill and not expected to recover. Since the wedding, the couple, from Watford, have been inundated with messages. Mrs Collins said. “I’ve been welling up with messages from people who aren’t my close friends saying it was amazing. I think it’s just nice to hear nice news for a change.”
Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are currently allowed across all of the UK, but the rules vary in the different nations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is his “hope and belief” that mass testing and the vaccine rollout mean people will be able to get married “in the normal way” in summer 2021.
