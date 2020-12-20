Couple Reorganise Wedding in Just Two hours to Beat Tier 4 Restrictions

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are currently allowed across all of the UK, but the rules vary in the different nations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is his “hope and belief” that mass testing and the vaccine rollout mean people will be able to get married “in the normal way” in summer 2021.

Can you claim on a cancelled wedding?

The CMA’s guidance on whether couples have a right to a refund applies whether or not they have wedding insurance. People should not get their money back twice, but insurance might be able to “fill in the gaps” left by businesses deducting their unrecoverable costs from your refund. Most wedding insurance does not cover a ”government act”, so it is unlikely to pay out if the lockdown affected your wedding, while new insurance policies are unlikely to cover coronavirus.