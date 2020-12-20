Costa Del Sol has its own Christmas video

A video has been made to promote the Costa Del Sol and Christmas looking forward to 2021.

The Malaga Provincial council has commissioned a video commercial promoting the costa del sol as a haven for Culture, beaches, sunshine, architecture, history and everything the coast has to offer.

Its broadcast by the Malaga Provincial Council and the video message has been drawn up by Tourismo Costa Del Sol.

It’s primarily a Christmas message addressed to the business sector and citizens with Francisco Salado the president of the body wishing that we all have 2021 that “smiles again.”

The video message includes a family opening gifts, and the final gift is the Costa Del Sol itself along with the many attractions and natural spaces it has.

It remains to be seen whether this message has an impact, but clearly, it does have a positive message with all the “best bits ” of what we are lucky to enjoy on our coast.

The link to the video is here

